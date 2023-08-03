South-west residents are being urged to prepare for what could be the worst bushfire season in three years.
CFA District 5 acting assistant chief fire officer Andrew Emery said there were predictions of an El Nino weather pattern for the coming months.
"That would most likely result in higher fire risks than the past three years," Mr Emery said.
"We can expect elevated fire conditions, more total fire bans, potentially fires that last longer and a longer, drawn out fire season."
Mr Emery said the area had a wet June but vegetation was now starting to dry out.
"Even though it might be green it's a good time to make sure you're ready for when the fire season does come," he said.
"We're encouraging people to test any sprinklers, pumps and generators, make sure you have a fire plan in place and start removing fuel loads from around your property now."
Mr Emery said people needed to have conversations with family members about what they would do if they needed to evacuate due to fire.
Former Australian firefighter Greg Mullins said last week the nation should prepare for an early fire season.
Mr Mullins said a lot of grass cover had dried out over the past few months.
"We can't cope with the worst years now. But if the worst years become average I'd hate to think what a bad one is," he said.
"When we go into summer, it's likely that we'll also see periods of heatwave.
"Of course heatwaves dry out vegetation as we're seeing in Greece and Canada and that leads to fires."
Following three years of prolific vegetation growth from La Nina, Australia was witness to below-average rainfall throughout winter this year.
Mr Mullins said that resulted in a lot of grass cover that had dried out in recent months that was increasing the risk of bushfires. It comes as southern Europe experiences torrid heatwaves.
The Cerberus Heatwave put 16 Italian cities on red alert on July 15 as the country was hit with extreme temperatures.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.