The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Former Warrnambool school among Victorian schools facing historical child abuse claims

By Cassandra Morgan and Callum Godde
Updated August 3 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Warrnambool's former Christian Brothers College is among more than 180 Victorian schools facing legal action over claims of historical child abuse as the government weighs up expanding an inquiry into such allegations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.