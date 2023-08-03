A youthful Dennington side will set "little goals in each quarter" as it looks to provide a challenge to raging Warrnambool and District league premiership favourites Merrivale on Saturday afternoon.
The Dogs, sitting seventh on the table welcome the undefeated Tigers to their home ground and will simply look to produce a competitive performance and not make it easy for Josh Sobey's group.
"All we can probably do is stick to what we know and play the footy we want to play," Dogs mentor Leigh Anderson said. "Merrivale is a massive challenge, we know that they're the standout side in the competition but we'll approach it with the attitude of taking it on.
"We'll set little goals in each quarter that we want to achieve and if we can do that we'll walk away reasonably happy."
Anderson said it was a terrific opportunity for his players to learn about what it took moving forward to reach that level of sustained consistency.
"They've got a lot of players with a wealth of Hampden league experience so for our players to get the chance to play on them and see what they run and do will only benefit them moving forward," he said.
"That's been the key message (this week) and that's what we'll do. Hopefully they then respond to that."
The Dogs have made a few changes for the clash against the Tigers and will regain Tom Noonan who is having an excellent season.
