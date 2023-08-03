The Standard
Dennington to face WDFNL ladder leaders Merrivale on Saturday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 4 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 9:00am
Dennington's Jordan Garner takes a mark during a recent match. Picture by Anthony Brady
A youthful Dennington side will set "little goals in each quarter" as it looks to provide a challenge to raging Warrnambool and District league premiership favourites Merrivale on Saturday afternoon.

