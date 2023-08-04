South-west Victoria has proved a popular holiday spot over the winter months.
The number of visitors to the Warrnambool Visitor Information Centre in June increased in 2023 from the previous year, while the number of people who visited the Port Fairy Visitor Information Centre increased in June and July.
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the chance to see whales created a lot of interest in the city in June.
There were 9559 people who visited the city's visitor information centre in 2023, which was an increase from 9019 in 2022.
Cr Arnott said Warrnambool had year-round appeal to visitors.
"We also have a diverse mix of accommodation and we're an attractive destination for inland visitors who want to breathe in the sea air," she said.
"For those who have journeyed along the Great Ocean Road from Melbourne and are looking for cosy accommodation after a night out we tick all the boxes."
Cr Arnott said the city's Solstice Festival was a huge success, with 6000 people attending.
"Our growing network of cycling and pedestrian paths, including the foreshore promenade, means that if people want to rug up and remain active outdoors they can. We also have the Warrnambool Art Gallery, Flagstaff Hill and you might even catch an AFLW game," Cr Arnott said.
"On rainy days our new library has become a perfect escape where you can settle in with a book or magazine, check out the ocean views or enjoy a coffee."
In June and July there were 5434 visitors to Port Fairy's visitor information centre.
This was an increase from 4682 the previous year.
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster said the Winter Weekends Festivals held across June and July captured the hearts of locals and visitors alike, transforming Port Fairy into a captivating winter wonderland.
"With a wonderful array of activities and events, this festival drew tourists seeking a unique and memorable winter escape," Cr Foster said.
"It really showcased Port Fairy once again as a remarkable destination for year-round experiences that resonate with travellers from near and far," she said.
Cr Foster said the team of staff at the centre had a wealth of knowledge.
Another coastal town in the region drawing people in during winter is Port Campbell.
Corangamite Shire Council mayor Ruth Gstrein said there had been a steady gain of visitors from Singapore, Malaysia, India and Hong Kong to the region in the low season.
Cr Gstrein said people should visit the region because it had a "wild winter beauty" feel.
"Visitors come for the big seas, wild walks, crackling fires and local artisan produce and beverages and we throw in the small-town hospitality for free," she told The Standard.
"We are receiving great feedback from visitors riding and walking sections of the new 12 Apostles Trail from Timboon to Port Campbell."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
