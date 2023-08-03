Jail for man who made hoax triple-zero calls to ex's house

A former Warrnambool man who made repeated hoax calls to triple-zero, claiming there was a fire at his ex-partner's house and sparking a multi-agency emergency response, has been jailed.
The 42-year-old man, who now resides in Colac, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on August 3 to using a carriage service to menace, making a false report and persistently breaching a family violence intervention order.
The man cannot legally be named because that could identify the victim in the order.
The court heard the man and the victim were in a relationship for about eight months, ending in April 2021.
The following month the man was convicted of assault-related offending and breaching an intervention order put in place to protect the victim.
He was convicted and placed on a community correction order.
Five months later the man was convicted of similar offending and jailed for 30 days.
Upon his release, the man repeatedly called the victim from pay phones across the Warrnambool region in an attempt to conceal his identity.
He also made three hoax calls to triple-zero requesting fire services attend her house on November 15 and December 17 and 30 last year.
Each time the man told the phone operator there was a fire at the victim's house.
On one occasion he said he believed a kettle had caused the fire which had spread inside the kitchen and the premises had been evacuated.
On all three occasions Warrnambool's Fire Rescue Victoria and State Emergency Service volunteers attended the house to find there was no emergency.
The man was observed driving past the victim's house during the December 30 incident.
The calls were considered to be malicious and were investigated by police.
The court heard the man made the phone calls from public pay phones in Panmure and in Warrnambool's Nicholson Street.
Police prosecutor Carolyn Howe urged the court to consider an immediate jail sentence.
She said the offender not only stalked and harassed the victim, but used "scarce community safety aspects" to do it.
"He's calling triple-zero, taking out SES and fire brigade services that may have been required for emergencies," Ms Howe said.
"It is expensive to bring those vehicles out of their sheds and there's no explanation given as to why he's calling triple-zero other than a means to harass this affected family member."
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the seriousness of breaching family violence intervention orders was made clear by the state's Court of Appeal, and that the only appropriate sentence was a jail term.
The man was jailed for four months and fined $3000.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
