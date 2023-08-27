Fast-tracking the process for overseas-trained doctors may help ease GP shortages in areas like the south-west, according to a Warrnambool doctor.
Dr Tim Baker, the director of the Centre for Rural Emergency Medicine at Deakin University Warrnambool, said the process was "too complicated".
He said he had seen examples of graduates who had completed their post-graduate medical training in Australia who were still forced to wait for long periods of time to be approved.
"I do feel a little guilty that we take international graduates from other countries," Dr Baker said.
"They put their best people through medical school because they need medical care in their country and then they come to us.
"However, I do support the process being simplified.
"We've gained so much from international medical graduates, particularly in rural Australia."
Dr Baker said it was a better option to train Australians to be doctors, but the nation was experiencing a shortage which needed to be addressed.
"In general it is better that we train our own doctors, especially doctors in rural areas because they're more likely to stay in a rural area," he said.
The nation's peak body for general practitioners says it will simplify its processes for international medical graduates as it tries to get more GPs into communities that need them sooner.
he assessment and accreditation processes will be easier for applicants, the minimum time for their training reduced, and the type of training considered applicable widened under new measures to be brought in by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners.
College president Dr Nicole Higgins said she hoped to get more GPs into communities that need them sooner.
"We've committed to doing what we can to make it simpler, less onerous, and more streamlined," she said.
The changes come as a response to a federal government review of regulatory settings for health professionals, independently led by former NSW health secretary Robyn Kruk.
The federal government's Health Workforce Locator shows Warrnambool has shortages in anaesthetics, cardiology, diagnostic radiology, obstetrics and gynaecology and psychiatry.
Portland has shortages in anaesthetics, cardiology, diagnostic radiology, general surgery, medical oncology, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology and psychiatry.
Hamilton has shortages in anaesthetics, cardiology, diagnostic radiology, general surgery, medical oncology, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology and psychiatry.
