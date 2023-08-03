The Standard
Cobden footballer Ben Berry to shoulder ruck load on run to Hampden finals

By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
August 4 2023 - 8:00am
Cobden's Ben Berry (right) contests the ruck against Warrnambool's Rhys Jansen van Beek during the 2023 season. Berry returned to the Bombers after a season in the Bellarine league. Picture by Anthony Brady
BEN Berry is preparing to shoulder more of Cobden's ruck load on the Hampden league run home in the absence of a VFL-listed teammate.

