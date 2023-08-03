BEN Berry is preparing to shoulder more of Cobden's ruck load on the Hampden league run home in the absence of a VFL-listed teammate.
The Geelong-based mechanical engineering university student, who is commuting to play for his home club, has worked in tandem with Mark Marriott in 2023.
But with Marriott away on an overseas trip - potentially until the start of finals in four weeks' time - the Bombers will call on Berry to lead the way.
"It's a little bit more responsibility. It's been good to have him when he's been available but at the same time I l know it's a role I can play," Berry said.
"We have had a couple (rotate through) in the games Mark's been out for.
"Tully Darcy, me and him were doing the rucking for a couple of games and we were working quite well together and Matt Clarke has played a few senior games."
Berry, 22, can also play forward - his preferred role - if required.
"Ruck is also a position I enjoy playing, it's something I played a lot throughout juniors," he said. "Being a bit more around the ball it's a bit easier to get involved but I probably prefer to spend a bit more time forward."
Berry returned to Cobden in the off-season after a one-year stint at Bellarine league club Newcomb.
"I wasn't too sure if I was going to play this year or not because I am based up in Geelong and am travelling back up each week but it's been really good, probably the most I have enjoyed my footy in a long time," he said.
"Two years ago I played here and found it difficult to travel back each week but this year it's been a lot easier.
"Cobden is a place where I played a lot of my juniors and I just love it. I have some really good mates so it's always good to go back, see them and play alongside them."
Cobden, which plays Portland on Saturday, is in a fight for a finals spot on one of the most congested ladders in recent history.
It sits fifth with a match-up against Port Fairy in round 16 looming as a virtual elimination final.
"It's going to be a big last month. It's all pretty even, pretty competitive so anyone can beat anyone," Berry said.
"We can still finish top-three which I think is what we're aiming for. At the same time we're wary we could drop out completely as well.
"The way (co-coaches) Dan (Casey) and Brody (Mahoney) have been wanting us to play, I think things have started to click for us.
"We're moving the ball well and playing the game on our terms rather than letting other teams dictate us."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
