The Port Fairy Cemetery Trust shouldn't have to fight for much-needed funds, according to South West Coast MP Roma Britnell.
In parliament on this week Ms Britnell said it was disappointing the trust's application for a grant to upgrade its shed to protect against thieves was knocked back.
"The Port Fairy cemetery has been a victim of multiple break-ins," Ms Britnell said.
"Mrs Maria Cameron, president of the Port Fairy Cemetery trust, explained how they are desperately trying to upgrade their outdated shed, which they use to store the equipment donated by volunteers, such as shovels, mowers and hedge trimmers."
Ms Britnell said she couldn't understand how the state government couldn't provide the trust with the $39,000 it requested.
"These people are volunteers, who responsibly and respectfully bury our dead," Ms Britnell said.
"This government manages to look at regional Victorians like Mrs Cameron in the eye and say, 'our government wasted billions of dollars on the Commonwealth Games, but your volunteers at the cemetery are not entitled to a $39,000 grant'."
Ms Britnell asked why there wasn't adequate funding to ensure the volunteers could do their job without fear for the cemetery's safety.
In July, The Standard reported that the trust had been forced to beef up security after a spate of thefts.
The eight trust members, who are all volunteers, have also introduced daily patrols to keep an eye on cemetery security.
Trust secretary Ian Perry said the organisation applied to the Department of Health in March for a $39,000 grant to build a new, larger shed on a different location in the cemetery grounds.
He said with interments and graves pretty much the only source of revenue available to the trust, money was "pretty tight".
Mr Perry received a letter from the department's Cemetery Sector Governance Support Unit in May, informing him the trust's funding application was unsuccessful.
"They said they receive more grant applications than it can fund," he said.
The letter urged the trust to resubmit its application in the next funding round ending November 30.
Grants are made only twice a year.
The existing shed, which houses a mower and grounds equipment, was "rusting away".
It is believed to be more than 50 years old.
Trust member Maria Cameron said the present shed was too small and so flimsy "you could kick it in with one foot".
"It's past its use-by date."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
