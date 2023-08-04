Further investigations will be needed into the future of the former Thunder Point raceway after initial soil samples identified potential risk.
The Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action has completed a soil study after 13 samples across the site to a depth of one metre were tested for traces of heavy metals, organic matter and hydrocarbons.
A DEECA spokesperson said materials found had the potential to pose a risk.
"Household waste, organic materials, some construction and demolition wastes, and stable yard materials were detected, some of which have the potential to pose a risk," the spokesperson said.
"The site will remain closed to the public while further investigation takes place. DEECA will now work in consultation with the Environment Protection Authority to determine the next steps.
"Thank you to the community for their patience while we undertake these important investigations."
The former raceway site had previously been used for quarry operations, land fill disposal, harness racing and agricultural use.
The contamination assessment - which began in January this year - was to inform any resulting limitations on future use or remediation works required to limit potential risks posed to site users, neighbours and the environment.
DEECA is now working with the Warrnambool City Council and Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation to undertake the works and planning for the site.
Future site use will be consistent with the objectives of the Victorian Marine and Coastal Policy 2020 for sustainable use and development.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
