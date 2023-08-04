The Standard
Former Thunder Point raceway site to remain closed for further investigations into contamination

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 4 2023 - 10:21am, first published 10:19am
The former Thunder Point raceway site will remain closed after initial soil samples taken by DEECA identified potential risk.
Further investigations will be needed into the future of the former Thunder Point raceway after initial soil samples identified potential risk.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

