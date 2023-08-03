Van rollover delays newspaper delivery times

Readers across the south-west may experience delays receiving their newspapers today after a delivery van rolled over near Cressy this morning.
A Colac police spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle, a male aged in his 20s, was involved in a single-vehicle incident along the Hamilton Highway at about 2am.
He was not taken to hospital.
A circulation spokesperson told The Standard the male suffered bruising and lacerations, and the delivery times of newspapers including The Standard, The Age, The Herald Sun and The Weekly Times would be affected in the Mortlake, Hamilton, Portland and Derrinallum areas.
