South-west man pleads not guilty to historic child sex offences in Warrnambool County Court

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 3 2023 - 9:41am, first published 8:17am
Man denies sex offending against two young daughters

A south-west man has denied sexual offending against his two young daughters.

