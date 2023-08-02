Man denies sex offending against two young daughters

A south-west man has denied sexual offending against his two young daughters.
The 49-year-old man has pleaded not guilty in the Warrnambool County Court to alleged sexual offences against his two biological daughters in the early 2000s.
The man cannot legally be named as that would identify the complainants.
The prosecution has alleged the sex offences were committed in family homes in the Corangamite and Colac district areas.
In opening addresses jurors were told the alleged sexual abuse of the younger daughter started when she was four or five and ended when she was aged 14.
A crown prosecutor said the second complainant would tell the jury the abuse included sexual acts in the family home and her father shutting her inside a large chest freezer that was turned on.
A barrister for the accused man told jurors the allegations were false.
Later this week jurors are expected to watch the man's recorded police interview, in which the court heard he said the allegations were "a crock of sh**".
The trial before Judge Michael O'Connell continues.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; MensLine 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
