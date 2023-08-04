The Standard
New cafe Home Grown Port Fairy opens in seaside town

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 4 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 10:55am
Gunilla Forbes has opened a new cafe called Home Grown Port Fairy with a focus on fresh local and seasonal produce. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
A new cafe showcasing fresh, seasonal local produce has opened in Port Fairy after its owner dreamt of a sea change.

