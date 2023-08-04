A new cafe showcasing fresh, seasonal local produce has opened in Port Fairy after its owner dreamt of a sea change.
That dream became a reality this month when Gunilla Forbes opened Home Grown Port Fairy.
Ms Forbes devises the menu for the Bank Street cafe using fresh, organic and seasonal produce to create healthy, tasty food.
She moved to the south-west with husband Rob and daughters Ella, 12, and Zahra, 13, to operate Warrnambool's City Heart Motel after purchasing the business. She later spotted the perfect Port Fairy location for a new cafe.
"It was pure chance," Mrs Forbes said. "We came here for a holiday in February. My partner had visited heaps when he was younger and I've never been to the area.
"We were here in February and just fell in love with it."
She said she'd always dreamt of living at the beach but had never said it out loud until she mentioned it to Mr Forbes who replied "we only live once. We could make it happen".
"We bought a motel in Warrnambool, that was why we came up here then we saw this little shop. Rob said 'you're going to be bored helping me at the motel. Why don't you start another cafe?'"
Ms Forbes previously owned and operated Home Grown on Piper in Kyneton in central Victoria, using organic vegetables grown on the family's property. Her staff continue to run the original cafe.
"That's where the name came from," she said. "We were using our own produce and other local produce where we could. Then we moved here three months ago and thought we'd try it again.
"Our ethos is trying to use local producers to promote our local business and that way you help promote other local businesses.
"We try to use as much local, ethical and seasonal produce as possible and to reduce the food miles. You can't use everything organic but where possible I do try and do that."
The cafe offers all-day breakfast and lunch five days-a-week and she said they'd received a positive response after its soft opening last week.
Ms Forbes is Sri Lankan and said she would include more national dishes in the coming months, which was another point of difference for the cafe.
"I love eating healthy and using quality produce," she said. "I enjoy putting the food together to look good and taste good."
Television cooking shows were popular when Ms Forbes was starting out and she said it gave her inspiration on how to present her dishes.
"Where I can I look at pictures for inspiration and I think part of the fun is plating up," she said. "When I plate up in my mind I think of the colours and the texture, as well as the flavour."
Home Grown Port Fairy is open Thursday to Monday from 9am to 4pm.
