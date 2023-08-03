Kolora-Noorat youngster Declan Barbary has benefited from supportive teammates in his first senior football campaign.
The tall forward, a graduate of the Power's 2022 under 18 premiership side, has adjusted nicely to the top-level and played a key role in the third-placed side's season to date.
The centre-half-forward, who can also ruck, has kicked 22 goals so far this year, including a bag of four against Warrnambool and District league top-four outfit Panmure at the weekend.
Barbary admitted the pressure to perform was a major difference between under 18s and senior football and said he was slowly building his confidence.
"(There's a) bit more pressure on you to make sure you're doing the right thing the whole time but other than that everyone's been pretty comforting and pushing you to be better," he said.
"I'm definitely trying to get my confidence up there. It's been a bit hard, a bit of doubting yourself sometimes but everyone just keeps backing you up and keeps giving you the ball to keep trying.
"They (teammates) are always encouraging and always giving you good advice and whatnot and helping you get better."
Barbary has relished playing under coach Nick Bourke, who has shown immense faith in the goal-kicker.
"Nick's great - he always tells me to keep going and says 'you're getting there', 'you're quite good, you just need to believe in yourself'," he said.
Barbary isn't the only player from the Power's under 18 premiership side making a mark for the seniors.
Fred Beasley, Jacan Brooks and Caleb Kavanagh are just some who have made a seamless transition, with Beasley even a chance to take out the team's best-and-fairest award.
Barbary said the leap from junior football had been less daunting alongside some of his teammates.
"It makes it a lot easier, knowing that you've been playing with them for six years almost, just coming up through the ages and it's quite nice to still be able to play alongside most of them," he said.
"I think there was probably eight or nine of us."
The Power are almost assured of playing finals even if they lose their final home-and-away games against top-six teams Nirranda and Allansford.
Barbary believes they are capable of doing some damage at the pointy end.
"If we keep putting in the effort that we can and play at our best and believe in each other, I'm sure we can give it a pretty good crack," he said.
"But we'll just have to wait and see, don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves, we'll just keep thinking of the next game."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.