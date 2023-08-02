THREE western district racing clubs have been short-listed for prestigious Country Racing Victoria awards.
Camperdown is one of seven clubs to have been nominated for the racing event of the 2022-23 season while Casterton and Terang are among six nominations for the community club of the year award.
Karen Van Kempen, who is manager at Camperdown and Terang, said she was excited two clubs under her care were nominated for the awards.
"It's a wonderful achievement by Camperdown and Terang to be short-listed," Van Kempen told The Standard.
"Both clubs have groups of passionate hard-working volunteers and it's great that their work is being acknowledged by their peers.
"Camperdown only race once a year in mid-January and they had an incredible meeting.
"They met all the benchmarks that had been set for them. An increase in attendance and marquee sales were among a group of benchmarks that made the day successful, not only for the club but for the economy of Camperdown and district.
"The club won the event of the year award previously in 2018 and we're hoping they can do it again this year."
Van Kempen said she was not surprised Terang received a nomination for the community club of the year.
"Terang did a great job in the last racing season," she said.
"They offered its facilities to trainers when the Warrnambool racecourse had major track renovations so trainers could prepare jumpers for the Warrnambool carnival.
"Terang has also just finished upgrading its irrigation and completed works in the jockeys' rooms."
Benalla, Cranbourne, Geelong, Latrobe Valley, Towong and Werribee make up the other contenders for the event of the year title.
Other clubs short-listed for the community club award are Ararat, Horsham, Stony Creek and Warracknabeal.
Geelong, Benalla, Kyneton and Wangaratta are finalists for the 2022-23 Victorian club of the year award.
The awards will be presented at a function in Melbourne on August 19.
