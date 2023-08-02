Terang golfer Fred Beasley believes caddying for older brother George at last year's Victorian Country Week has prepared him for his first crack at the competition later this year.
The 18-year-old, an emergency in 2022, is one of nine players named in the Western District Golf Association men's team to contest the Gippsland-hosted tournament in September.
Beasley was "thrilled" to be selected as a full-squad member and knows what to expect from the event.
"I caddied for my brother last time, so it gave me a bit of experience without actually playing," he said.
"It's a very high standard of golf, I know my brother's a similar player to me and he struggled quite a lot with matching them. He played quite well so I know what to expect when I go up there and play."
George, 19, has been named in this year's side again, with Beasley excited to play alongside his sibling.
"Me and him have played a lot of golf together since we started," he said. "It'll just feel like we're playing at Terang again."
The year 12 student, also a talented footballer with Kolora-Noorat's senior football side, currently plays off an impressive handicap of 1.2. He conceded he hadn't played a "hell of a lot" of golf lately but was happy with his current form.
Beasley believes the WDGA side is well-placed for a tilt at the division three title.
"Compared to last year we've probably got an even better side," he said. "Our side last year was strong, so I reckon we've got a real good chance of knocking a few teams off and maybe going all the way and winning."
The country week competition will run from September 25-27 in West Gippsland.
Men's team: Alistair Gillin, Caleb Perry (Warrnambool), George Beasley, Fred Beasley (Terang), Matthew Cameron (Port Fairy), Noah McLeod, Jayden McLeod (Heywood), Daniel Oakley (Cobden), Julian Gollasch (Portland). Manager - Peter Roughana
