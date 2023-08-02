The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association confirms changes to season structure for 2023-24

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 2 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod has confirmed the changes to the 2023-24 season structure. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
WDCA chairperson Gordon McLeod has confirmed the changes to the 2023-24 season structure. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Two-day cricket is set to return to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association in 2023-24 after a two-year hiatus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.