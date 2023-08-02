Two-day cricket is set to return to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association in 2023-24 after a two-year hiatus.
After two seasons of one-day cricket due to COVID-19 restrictions and weather conditions which hampered a vast majority of play prior to Christmas last season, association chairperson Gordon McLeod confirmed clubs were keen to see the return of the longer format.
"Going back to history, we simply had to go to one-day cricket last year because of the amount of games lost but previously we surveyed the clubs and they indicated to us they wanted a mixture of one-day and two-day cricket," McLeod told The Standard.
"We got a feeling again this year that clubs wanted to do the same and have two-day cricket. Circumstances have simply not allowed us in the last few years to be able to provide that. "
The season, slated to begin on either October 7 or October 14, will start with one-day cricket until Christmas with five two-day games to take place after the end of year break.
"At the moment it's up to the clubs whether it's the 7th or the 14th and they'll tell us what they think," McLeod said. "But we'll play one-day cricket prior to Christmas and introduce two-day cricket after that."
The division one competition, meanwhile, will remain stable in 2023-24 with 12 teams to compete for premiership glory.
There are some changes in lower divisions with association newcomer Terang Noorat and division three premiers Spring Creek to come into division two to create a 19-team competition across two pools, opening up a bye for one of the pools. Allansford-Panmure will once again have two teams entered into division two.
McLeod confirmed the standalone WDCA Twenty20 competition would begin in December, culminating in the semi-finals and grand final which will be played on Sunday, January 7 at Reid Oval under lights.
The women's division, currently sitting at eight teams with the inclusion of Mortlake, may also see a further two teams enter in 2023-24, opening up a 10-team competition.
"There's a possibility that there may be a couple more teams coming in," he said. "There is likely to be a further increase in women's teams this season which is great."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.