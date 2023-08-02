Updated, Thursday, August 3:
The developer of a historic Port Fairy property that sparked objections from concerned locals says she has no plans to demolish historic walls.
Pauline Matthews told The Standard that the original plans for the development had involved demolishing rubble walls dating back to the 1850s, but following concerns from objectors those plans had been shelved.
The proposed development aims to renovate the former Commonwealth Bank building in Sackville Street, which dates back to the 1920s, and build two townhouses at the rear of the block.
Ms Matthews said the bank renovation, which will create a cafe space on the ground floor with a private residence above, will proceed as planned, but the townhouses had been "put on hold" while the design was reassessed.
"I want to be clear we're not knocking down any of the bluestone or rubble walls," she said. "None of the walls are going to be knocked down."
Ms Matthews said her late husband Richard had bought the property in 2021 intending to make it available to their grandchildren in the future.
Earlier:
A group of Port Fairy locals are worried unique and irreplaceable historic walls will be destroyed in the proposed redevelopment of the former Commonwealth Bank building on Sackville Street.
The property was sold in November 2021 for $2.625 million, $800,000 above the reserve, with Falk & Co agent Gary Attrill saying he thought the buyer would turn it into a family home.
In May 2023 the new owners submitted plans proposing to renovate the iconic bluestone bank building, creating a cafe with a dwelling above, as well as two large townhouses at the rear of the block, making the most of the 958-square-metre allotment.
The bank building was constructed in the 1920s, along with some adjacent bluestone walls, but most of the block's perimeter walls are much older, dating back to the 1850s and 1860s, only a few years after Port Fairy was founded.
The development plans propose to tear down many of these walls, which has prompted several objections from locals.
Objector Heather Wood said these "rubble walls" formed a vital part of Port Fairy's history and if they were lost they would be gone forever.
"Port Fairy is unique in Victoria for the number of old walls it has, but the vast majority have been destroyed over the years and these walls are some of the last remaining in the centre of town," Ms Wood said.
"The walls right through Port Fairy aren't protected and the developer considers it OK to just pull them down. They don't even need a planning permit to destroy them."
Ms Wood said the rubble walls had been built by the earliest residents of the town as dividing fence lines. They were made from whatever stone was close to hand at the time, a mix of mostly limestone, with some bluestone and other miscellaneous rubble.
"They're cleverly done and pretty unique. They were built from the 1850s when limestone was handy around to just pick up and use," she said.
Architect and president of the Port Fairy branch of the National Trust Brendan O'Toole said there was no need to tear down any of the rubble walls. Much of the destruction stems from the developer's intention to build right to the property's boundary.
"The existing walls go around, so come back slightly off the boundary rather than building right out," Mr O'Toole said.
"They can still have all the same amenity, it just needs to be relocated slightly.
"Better yet, make the walls part of the design, it will enhance the property to retain them."
Mr O'Toole praised the "sensitive" renovation proposal for the bank building itself, but was puzzled by the apparent disregard for the arguably more historically significant perimeter walls.
He said the local National Trust and historical society had identified all the historic walls in Port Fairy and was developing a walking guide.
"The walls are special and when special walls are gone you're taking away your special bits of history," he said.
"Port Fairy has lots of these odd historical details but once you've destroyed them you may as well be in Ocean Grove."
The developer was contacted for comment.
