SHOW: 15 Minutes of Fame, St Brigid's, Crossley, doors 6pm, meals 6.30pm, concert 7.30pm.
FOOTBALL/NETBALL: Hampden league, South Warrnambool v Terang Mortlake, Friendly Societies' Park, from 1.20pm. Warrnambool and district, Russells Creek v Allansford, Mack Oval, from 1.50pm.
BASKETBALL: Big V semi-final, Warrnambool Mermaids v Bellarine, Arc Stadium, from 7pm.
AUTHOR: Tania Moloney's Nature Ninja Saves the Natural World book launch, Warrnambool Library and Learning Centre, 10.30am-noon.
WRESTLING: Wannon Function Centre, Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club, doors 6.30pm, pro wrestling 7pm-10pm.
TRIBUTE: Elton and Billy Face to Face - 25th Anniversary Tour, Lighthouse Theatre, 8pm-10.10pm.
MUSIC: Bluestone River Band and Jacob Paton-Lee, Noodledoof Brewing Co., 6pm-8.30pm.
RURAL: Sheepvention Rural Expo, Hamilton Showgrounds, runs Sunday and Monday.
FOOTBALL/NETBALL: Hampden league junior finals, Victoria Park, Koroit, football from 10am and netball from 11am.
MUSIC: Tuddywah, Hotel Warrnambool, from 3pm. La Prima Opera Gala, Lighthouse Theatre, 2pm-4pm.
ART: Brett Jarrett painting demonstration, Bay of Whales Gallery and Coffee Shop, Narrawong, 11am-noon.
FUNDRAISER: Portland Women's Service Club screening The Lost King, Portland Arts Centre, 2pm.
EDUCATION: Deakin University Warrnambool campus open day, 9.30am-12.30pm.
OPENING: Ilma Cakes and Co., 115A Fairy Street, Warrnambool, from 8am.
MUSIC: Didirri, Grizzly Adams Warrnambool, from 6pm.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
