A south-west export is making an impact on and off the AFLW field.
Garvoc-raised Maria Moloney has been selected in Port Adelaide's emerging leaders group - unveiled on Wednesday - for the upcoming season.
Moloney was one of four Power players picked for the new initiative.
Port Adelaide's head of AFLW Juliet Haslam said Moloney, Alex Ballard, Sachi Syme and Julia Teakle deserved the opportunity to broaden their leadership skills after being voted in by their peers.
"We are also pleased to have appointed a group of emerging leaders," she said.
"The four players that have been selected have shown great commitment and professionalism and are positive role models for our young group."
Moloney started her AFLW career at Brisbane, playing 11 games across three seasons, before joining Port Adelaide for its inaugural campaign in 2022.
The midfielder featured in 10 games for the Power in an impressive debut season.
AFLW icon Erin Phillips will captain Port Adelaide for a second season.
The Power starts its campaign against Adelaide on Saturday, September 2.
