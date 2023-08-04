Striking design and easy beach access

"This is a home built with exceptional attention to detail where the design priority to flood the home with natural light has been achieved with breathtaking success," said agent Penny Adamson.
Furthermore, "feature windows frame rural, garden and water views to the lough from every angle," Penny added.
This beautiful four bedroom home on a generous block of approximately 4.25 acres offers the ultimate seaside lifestyle.
Not only that, it's set in an "idyllic location with relaxing views to Port Fairy's lough and pleasurable rural vistas. Enjoy the best in living with room to move and easy walking access to Port Fairy's world-recognised picturesque East Beach."
Getting back to the residence on offer, it benefits from "exceptional design and quality features showcase throughout the home, boasting functionality and the ultimate style," Penny said.
Constructed by highly regarded local builder Michael Hearn, the layout offers open plan living towards the front of the home and this includes a kitchen designed with functional brilliance thanks to features like the large butler's pantry.
A secondary living area to the side has a gas log fireplace in addition to the home's central heating and cooling systems.
Additionally there are three deck areas to choose from for relaxing or entertaining.
The bedrooms all have excellent storage, large feature windows, lush wool carpet and the main includes a beautiful en-suite. Meanwhile the large family bathroom also offers a double vanity and a separate toilet is cleverly hidden behind a tiled wall.
A stylish laundry provides a substantial amount of bench space along with pull-out drawers, large built-in cupboards and another functional feature in the form of a drying cupboard
The large double garage offers the convenience of a remote control door and internal access via a set of stairs that lead up to just behind the entry way. There's also an impressive set of glass doors through which people can exit the garage from the rear.
Beside the home is a large vacant paddock suitable for various recreational uses, such as riding a horse or a pony.
Overall this is a very desirable family home with exceptional style and quality finishes. It is full of functional features, it provides lots of room to move both inside and out, and it sits in a very desirable location.
