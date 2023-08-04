The Standard
19 Manifold Street, Port Fairy

By House of the Week
August 5 2023 - 7:30am
Striking design and easy beach access
4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 19 Manifold Street, Port Fairy
  • $2,500,000
  • Agency: Charles Stweart
  • Contact: Penny Adamson 0407 600 767
  • Inspect: By appointment

"This is a home built with exceptional attention to detail where the design priority to flood the home with natural light has been achieved with breathtaking success," said agent Penny Adamson.

