The number of prospective first-home buyers in Warrnambool is increasing with stabilising interest rates buoying buyer confidence.
All three active bidders at the auction of 73 Gateway Road on Saturday were prospective first home buyers, a trend Ray White real estate agent Tessa Stephens said was slowly on the rise.
"First home buyers are very apprehensive at the best of times but confidence is returning to the market," she said.
"Interest rates play a part in what people can spend, but in the last six months we've seen more consistency in the market. That brings confidence back into first home buyers that the market isn't going to fall off the face of the earth which a lot of people were very cautious about at the beginning of the year.
"So it has increased from six months ago when interest rates were at their most unknown and we saw very few first home buyers."
Harris and Wood real estate agent Josh Bermingham said he'd observed a similar trend.
"The number of first home buyers have been increasing in the past couple of months," he said.
"That might have something to do with the potential discussions the state government is having regarding the first home-buyer grant stopping, however it also may be because of the RBAs cash rate being paused at 4.1 per cent which put a little more confidence back in them too.
"There's still that general interest from first home buyers and it's slightly higher than what it's been over the past few months.
"What the RBA's done is great, especially for first home buyers knowing they've got that security for the next month without fearing interest rates going up. We hope the RBA will also keep it on hold next month but we won't know that until September 5 when they next meet."
Mr Bermingham said any potential changes to the first home buyer grant wouldn't "make too much of a difference".
"The $10,000 grant they're potentially looking at getting rid of is for new builds or newly built homes, there's still a stamp duty exemption for new home owners whether it's for a 40-year-old house or new home build up to $750,000," he said.
"New builds at the moment are substantially higher than during COVID times, so instead of looking at $500,000 - 600,000 for a newly built established home, you're looking at anywhere from $700,000 - $900,000.
"A lot of the time that's out of the scope of a first home buyer anyway so I'm not sure if it'll make too much of a difference in the future if they still keep the grant in place. "
Real estate agent Brian O'Halloran said there'd always be demand from first home buyers.
"We've always had a strong first home buyer inquiry rate, but being able to satisfy them with enough listings is another thing," he said.
"Your first home buyer inquiry will always be there, but they're governed by the amount they can borrow and the availability in the market in their price range which is usually under $500,000 - $550,000."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
