'Brief but brutal': Man found guilty of unprovoked attack on friend

A Portland man says he lost the ability to trust after an "unprovoked, aggressive" assault by a friend known to him since their teenage years.
The victim's impact statement was heard in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 2.
The attacker, Kye Roberts, 32, was found guilty of intentionally causing injury to the victim on November 19, 2020.
Magistrate Ann McGarvie said she found beyond reasonable doubt that Roberts did not act in self-defence.
She struck out an alternative charge of recklessly causing serious injury.
When Roberts entered a private Portland property nearly three years ago, he saw the victim and became enraged, Ms McGarvie said.
"He was the aggressor."
She said Roberts pushed the victim into a glass cabinet, which smashed, and straddled him on the floor.
Roberts repeatedly lifted the victim up and down on his back, punching him and threatening to kill him.
Ms McGarvie said during a contested hearing, she found "many inconsistencies" in evidence given by Roberts and his mother and sister, who were present at the time of the assault.
She said the evidence provided by the victim and the female occupant of the property was reliable.
The victim said in his impact statement the attack had left him in frequent states of hyper sensitivity to unexpected noises, including knocks at the door.
He said he lived in fear of being attacked again and often had nightmares, leading to fatigue.
The man said he had lost work and money from the assault which left him with serious bruises and lacerations to his face, as well as permanent scars.
He said he never thought he'd fall victim to "such unprovoked and aggressive behaviour from someone (he) knew" and now found it difficult to trust others.
The female occupant of the property said she felt betrayed and violated by Roberts.
She said during the assault a "well-loved" antique cabinet was broken, including its "irreplaceable and sentimental" contents.
The magistrate said the offending was a "brief but brutal act of violence against a totally innocent person".
Roberts was convicted and fined $3500.
