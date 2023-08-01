Pensioner targeted in string of burglaries

A 66-year-old Camperdown pensioner woke to find his house had been burgled while he slept in the middle of the night, a court has heard.
Bradley Bongart, 43, admitted to forcing open a locked window of the victim's home on April 17 about 10pm.
The man appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates on August 1 where he pleaded guilty to burglary and theft-related offences.
The court heard the male victim, who lives alone and with a disability, woke on April 18 to find his house had been burgled with stolen property including a TV, a Bendigo Bank deposit book and a wooden stool.
The court heard the offender was later observed by the carer of the victim in possession of the TV.
He was arrested later that day and found in possession of a small quantity of cannabis.
The incident was one of a series of break-ins Bongart admitted to on Tuesday.
The court heard during April the man broke into a Terang community centre, where items worth $1000 were stolen, as well as the decommissioned football club rooms at Warrnambool's Deakin University.
Bongart unsuccessfully tried to steal a cash register, which he damaged in the process, from the club rooms.
He defecated inside and then fled the scene on a V/Line train to Camperdown.
Bongart was also caught attempting to break into the manager's residence at Camperdown's Cascade Motel.
He walked up to a bathroom window and attempted to climb through it, damaging the window and startling two victims inside.
One of the occupants went to investigate and Bongart fled on foot.
At the time of the offending he was in breach of bail conditions, including an overnight curfew.
Bongart was arrested on April 28 after stealing a bottle of whisky from an IGA supermarket.
He initially attempted to flee police but was chased down and subsequently taken into custody.
He was later released on bail.
A lawyer for Bongart said the man had suffered from deteriorating mental health but had since worked closely with services and had an insight into his offending.
She urged the court to consider the eight days Bongart had already spent in custody on remand.
But prosecutor Sergeant Angela Fitzgerald said that sentence would be insufficient.
She said attempted aggravated burglaries had a significant impact on victims.
"It is quite distressing," she said.
Magistrate Ann McGarvie agreed, stating the offending against the 66-year-old pensioner living with a disability would "have caused untold trauma and fear".
Bongart will be assessed for a community correction order and sentenced at a later date.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.