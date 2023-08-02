Eradication is underway to reduce the population of European rabbits first introduced on Deen Maar island as a food source for potential shipwreck survivors in the mid-1800s.
The island, located eight kilometres south-west of Port Fairy, is culturally significant to the Gunditjmara and Eastern Maar people.
Also known as Lady Julia Percy Island, it is a sacred site that contained Indigenous burial sites. The island is home to the nation's largest breeding colony of Australian fur seals and is a breeding site for little penguins, fairy prions and white's skink.
The Victorian Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action estimated the population of rabbits was about 1440.
Rabbits pose a negative impact on the nesting habitats of seabirds by altering vegetation cover and causing widespread erosion as they forage and burrow.
Reducing rabbit numbers will improve the habitat for seabird nesting on the island, while boosting their long-term breeding success and strengthen the species' resilience.
DEECA said the program would be done in four phases in 2023 and 2024, which included biocontrol, aerial baiting, eradication trips by experts and detection dogs and further monitoring.
It is being conducted by Parks Victoria, Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation and Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owner Aboriginal Corporation.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.