Rabbit baiting program underway on Deen Maar, Lady Julia Percy Island

Updated August 2 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
A seal in the waters near Deen Maar island where the state government and Aboriginal groups are conducting a rabbit baiting program.
Eradication is underway to reduce the population of European rabbits first introduced on Deen Maar island as a food source for potential shipwreck survivors in the mid-1800s.

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

