Driver admits causing death of Portland man

A Dartmoor district driver has admitted causing the death of a 42-year-old Portland man in a fatal crash at Lyons last year.
Kane Michael Mueller, 22, previously of Greenwald and now of Heywood, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on August 2 for a committal hearing.
The man pleaded guilty to a single charge of culpable driving causing death.
A number of associated offences, including careless driving and failing to keep left of the divided line, were withdrawn.
The Portland victim, the sole occupant of an on-coming vehicle, was killed in the collision that occurred midway between Heywood and Dartmoor, about 1am on November 18, 2022.
Mueller sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and at the time was transported to Portland hospital.
He previously appeared in court supported by crutches.
In June a magistrate said police would allege the driver had an alcohol reading of .138 and his car was travelling on the wrong side of the road.
Wednesday's hearing was expected to hear from three expert witnesses.
Mueller will next appear in Warrnambool County Court on October 2.
The court heard the delay was due to the necessity for a psychologist report, which would take some time to be finalised.
Mueller remains on bail with a condition he not drive a motor vehicle.
