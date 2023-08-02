The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Mortlake signs Shae De Francesco as inaugural women's cricket coach

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 2 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shae De Francesco has signed at Mortlake as its inaugural women's cricket coach. Picture supplied
Shae De Francesco has signed at Mortlake as its inaugural women's cricket coach. Picture supplied

Shae De Francesco learnt all about the game she loves at Mortlake as a spiritedly youngster playing junior and senior cricket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.