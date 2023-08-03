The 150-year-old Camperdown Show has been saved after the community answered a call for help.
Show president Cheryl McMahon said she was thrilled to announce the next event was scheduled for October 14, after an increase in volunteers kept the event from folding.
"It's difficult to keep things going, but it's important for the community," she said.
"We had an AGM in March and asked for expressions of interest for new volunteers and we got a really good turn out - we had about 25 people there when we only had about seven the year before.
"I think people were just keen to see it keep going because there have been quite a few events locally which have folded. I think people realised it was just another event that mightn't have kept going.
"We had a really positive show in our 150th and that was our biggest gate taking we've ever had, it really spurred people on to be enthusiastic to try again. A lot of businesses have come on which haven't sponsored the show in the past, so that's really positive, too.
"It's just difficult to keep the momentum up, and the cost of running the show has gone up a lot. You can't really charge people any more to come through the gate, so we'll just have to see if we can keep up the momentum and keep volunteers and the public interested."
She said with an expanded offering this year, there were still roles to fill.
"There's been a gradual increase in the development of the show over the past 10 years and it still needs lots of volunteers because it takes a lot of manpower," Ms McMahon said.
"We have about 12-14 people on average at our meetings which is good, but on show day we'd need probably 20-30 people to help us run the show.
"We're doing a cattle display this year which is a little bit different and offers an educational experience. We are looking for a cattle steward. We've also got a new sheep steward. We've got lots on, so I think we'll go along quite well and have a nice day."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
