Camperdown Show gets a date for its 151st following doubts about its future

JG
By Jessica Greenan
August 3 2023 - 3:28pm
Camperdown show president Cheryl McMahon stands with event helpers Dannie Dupleix, John Dunn and (back) Andy Rvordon at the Camperdown Showgrounds. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
The 150-year-old Camperdown Show has been saved after the community answered a call for help.

