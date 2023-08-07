The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Exercise group runs at Koroit Theatre

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 7 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit Exercise Group participants Ross Dawson and Jenny Dwyer and personal trainer Natalie Harrison at Koroit Theatre. Picture by Sean McKenna
Koroit Exercise Group participants Ross Dawson and Jenny Dwyer and personal trainer Natalie Harrison at Koroit Theatre. Picture by Sean McKenna

Community members have taken things into their own hands with no public gym or centre in Koroit to exercise as a group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.