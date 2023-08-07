Community members have taken things into their own hands with no public gym or centre in Koroit to exercise as a group.
Moyne Health Services previously ran fitness classes but stopped following the COVID-19 pandemic.
It prompted Jenny Dwyer and Ross Dawson to find a venue and a personal trainer to keep the community healthy.
About 80 people attend Natalie Harrison's classes at the Koroit Theatre across five sessions per week.
"We never imagined we'd get so many people," Ms Dwyer said.
Participants hail from Warrnambool, Koroit, Port Fairy, St Helens, Willatook, Hawkesdale, Winslow and Crossley.
Ms Harrison and her husband ran a gym in Ararat since 2008 before moving to Warrnambool after the COVID-19 pandemic for a sea change.
"It's not about coming in and having to be the fittest, anyone can do it and they can make it as hard or easy as they like," Ms Harrison said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
