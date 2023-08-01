Port Fairy has signed an English all-rounder with Minor County experience after recent changes to visa regulations forced them to alter their recruitment plans for the upcoming Warrnambool and District cricket season.
The club had initially re-signed Sri Lankan all-rounder and club legend Jason Perera as its overseas import however tougher eligibility requirements for the 408 Sporting Activities Visa meant he couldn't return.
James Vandepeer, a right-arm paceman and a hard-hitting batsman from Cambridge, has committed to the club and will aim to fill the significant void left by Perera.
The Englishman has experience playing Minor County cricket for Cambridgeshire and represents Sawston and Babraham Cricket Club in the East Anglian Premier League at club level.
Port Fairy captain-coach Alastair Templeton was excited to secure Vandepeer's signature.
"Being able to secure James through a contact in the UK has been really good," he said.
"He's just a quality player, Minor County experience, opening bowler. Just goes really well at club level and is going to add a lot with the new ball but also in the middle order with the bat.
"I think he's a really good pick-up and adds to what we've already got.
"The other thing is he was really keen to come to this area - it was attractive to him."
Perera departs with an imperious record at the Pirates and leaves a lasting legacy.
Across 98 games he scored 2773 runs at an average of 32.62, took 187 wickets and is a two-time WDCA cricketer of the year and five-time club champion.
Templeton praised the left-armer for his remarkable contributions to the club over six seasons, conceding the circumstances were "frustrating for him".
"It's frustrating for him more because everything was all sorted and he planned his way around those six months being over here, so it makes it difficult for him," he said.
"I've never played with him, I was looking forward to it this year but playing against him everyone knows what a quality player he was and what a quality person he was.
"Just a real friendly fellow who always gave his best and on the other side of things, a gun. He'll obviously be really missed, those sort of players don't come around too often and he gave a lot to the club."
The Pirates have also added South Portland youngster Mitch Arnold to their side, further boosting their all-rounder stocks. Arnold played under 17s for Port Fairy in 2020-21 and returns after clinching Portland and District Cricket Association's A grade player of the year award as a 17-year-old in 2022.
"Mitch is a real good pick-up. He came on our radar maybe about three-or-four weeks ago," Templeton said.
"I've coached him before with the Western Waves and he's a quality player, really good probably mid to lower-order bat but bowling all-rounder. He's going to add a lot to us through those middle overs and at times with the new ball if we need him."
