Cameras trained to detect smoke will be installed across the south-west region before the next fire season.
The initiative, from the Green Triangle Fire Alliance, is set to be the largest of its type in Australia.
General manager Anthony Walsh told The Standard the technology - developed by Pano AI - would be installed principally in areas close to the South Australian border, with expectations the investment would spread further into the region.
"We hope to expand the network," he said.
"With fires becoming more frequent or bigger through climate change, this initiative was born out of the forest industry with funding from the South Australian Government, to improve detection.
"You train it to recognise the characteristics of smoke. As you get the detections, you tell the machine whether or not it was correct and it gets more and more accurate over time.
"These cameras have all been trained on datasets with lots of images of smoke.
"So when the AI identification comes through, it's verified, and we alert triple-zero. We hope to streamline that in the future and get the alerts directed straight to emergency services."
A total of 14 cameras will be installed including six near Dartmoor, north of Casterton and west of Hamilton.
The Green Triangle Forest Industries Hub covers 90 per cent of the region's forest industry and represents nine growers and processors of both softwood and hardwood across south-east South Australia and south-west Victoria.
