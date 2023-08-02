More than $20 million worth of road works in the south-west are nearly complete, more than two years after the upgrades began.
The state government confirmed this week the speed limit between Allansford and Panmure had returned to 100km/h.
It had been 80km/h in some parts for more than two years.
Department of Transport and Planning Barwon South West acting director Debbie Seymour said the works were nearing completion.
"We recently reinstated the 100km/h speed limit along the section of the Princes Highway between Panmure to Allansford - which will remain at this speed limit except when workers are present for remaining works," Ms Seymour said.
"Our crews are finalising the completion of safety upgrades on this road, including rumble strips, installation of remaining safety barriers and final surfacing and line marking works west of Brucknell Creek."
Works have involved the roads being widened and resurfaced with the shoulders widened on both lanes of the Princes Highway to reduce the risk of run-off-road collisions.
A left-hand side barrier has been installed to prevent vehicles from running off the road and a centre line barrier also installed to prevent head-on crashes.
Crews have also widened and sealed road shoulders, installed safety barriers and upgraded overtaking lanes and pull-over bays.
Motorists expressed frustration over having to slow down to 80km/h for such a long period of time with some taking back roads to avoid that section of the highway.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said residents deserved an explanation about why the works had taken so long.
"I'm pleased it's finally finished but I'll be watching closely to see if it holds up," Ms Britnell said.
"Heavy rain won't be an acceptable excuse if it does start to fall apart again."
Ms Britnell said she would be bringing up the state of south-west roads in parliament this week.
"The Andrews Labor government has cut funding to our roads by 45 per cent since 2020 so I question if inadequate resources can lead to inadequate roads," she said.
"I won't stop demanding proper funding for our roads in South West Coast."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
