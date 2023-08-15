Record spend: punters pump $23 million into city's pokies

A WHOPPING $23 million has gone into Warrnambool's poker machines in the past financial year, the most ever spent in the past 15 years.
Across the region $41 million was spent on gaming machines in Warrnambool, Glenelg and Corangamite shires.
According to the latest data from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission punters put $5 million more into gaming machines in Warrnambool in the 2022/23 financial year compared to 2021/22 financial year.
The 2022/23 data is almost doubled what was recorded in 2020/21 of $12 million with gaming venues impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns.
City Memorial Bowls and Macs Hotel in Warrnambool both had more than $4 million spent on their poker machines for the 2022/23 financial year.
In the Glenelg Shire there was $15.6 million spent on poker machines for the 2022/23 financial year compared to $7.3 million in 2008/09 financial year.
The Richmond Henty Hotel had the most money go into its 32 poker machines with $3.1 million spent in the past financial year.
In Corangamite Shire there was $3.1 million spent on pokies in the past financial year with $1.9 million spent on gaming machines at the Commercial Hotel in Camperdown.
Moyne Shire is one of only a few municipalities in Victoria to not have gaming machines.
There are 30,000 gaming machines allowed in Victoria.
Last month the state government announced new rules which would see all gaming machines require a mandatory pre-commitment limit and carded play.
The limits would be a cap of $100 which a person can put into a gaming machine at a time. The current limit is $1000.
It would also be mandatory for all new gaming machines to spin at a rate of three seconds per game, slowing the pace of the game down and it's hoped limiting the amount that can be lost.
At the time St Vincent de Paul Glenelg region president Bryan Roberts said the harm caused by problem gambling was evident in the community with people needing help to pay their bills.
