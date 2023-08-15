The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

More than $40 million was spent on pokies across the south-west

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated August 15 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Record spend: punters pump $23 million into city's pokies
Record spend: punters pump $23 million into city's pokies

A WHOPPING $23 million has gone into Warrnambool's poker machines in the past financial year, the most ever spent in the past 15 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clare Quirk

Clare Quirk

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.