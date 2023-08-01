The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Penshurst-raised Russell Anderson reflects on former country football career

By Tim Auld
Updated August 1 2023 - 11:50am, first published 11:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retired Warrnambool businessman Russell Anderson's sporting interests include football, horse racing and lawn bowls. Picture supplied
Retired Warrnambool businessman Russell Anderson's sporting interests include football, horse racing and lawn bowls. Picture supplied

Russell Anderson's love of sport began growing up in the south-west town of Penshurt. He reflects on his sporting passions from across the years with Tim Auld for Under the Auld Pump.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.