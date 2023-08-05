South-west businesses warned about online scammers

Cybersecurity has become a vital part of the service offered by a Warrnambool IT company.
Multicomm's Jarrod Mast said historically IT providers offloaded the security work to an anti-virus vendor.
"We just can't do that anymore," Mr Mast said.
"We've had to upgrade our approach to IT security to handle the smarter breach activity by cybercriminals."
Mr Mast said Multicomm had partnered with a number of cybersecurity specialist companies to deliver real-time 24/7 security monitoring of IT infrastructure and Microsoft Cloud services.
He said a recent report by the US National Cyber Security Alliance revealed 60 per cent of businesses that are hacked go out of business within six months.
"Think about it," Mr Mast said.
"We practice fire drills and earthquake duck and cover drills.
"Shouldn't we do the same to prepare for risk with similar catastrophic consequences?
"If your e-commerce system, website, email, or customer data was suddenly inaccessible because of an attack, would you be able to get back up and running within minutes, hours, days, or at all?
"That depends on your business's level of cyber resilience."
Mr Mast said a 2022 survey by Vanson Bourne found that 76 per cent of businesses suffered at least one cyber attack.
"The insurance market has realised this risk, with cyber insurance premiums increasing and the growing requirements and caveats being placed on businesses by insurers tells us it's a big deal," he said.
Mr Mast said a common issue for businesses were phishing scams.
This is when someone contacts an employee and pretends to be from a legitimate business (such as a bank or service provider).
They then try to trick you into sharing personal information with them.
Mr Mast advised employees to tell their employees to always double check unusual requests.
"Despite what a message might say about being unreachable, check in person or by phone anyhow. If you receive any unusual requests or one relating to money, verify it," he said.
"Contact the person through other means to make sure it's legitimate."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
