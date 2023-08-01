The Standard
Hamilton teen filmed doing burnouts in stolen car while on supreme court bail

By Jessica Howard
Updated August 2 2023 - 7:19am, first published 7:00am
A Hamilton teenager filmed himself doing burnouts in a stolen Holden Commodore while on Supreme Court bail for a violent home invasion, a court has heard.

