Teen filmed doing burnouts in stolen car while on supreme court bail

A Hamilton teenager filmed himself doing burnouts in a stolen Holden Commodore while on Supreme Court bail for a violent home invasion, a court has heard.
Bryce Neill, 19, of Hamilton, pleaded guilty to the offending in Warrnambool Magistrates Court this week.
He was sentenced to three months' jail.
Neill is already serving an 18-month jail term over a home invasion at a Casterton address at 4am on April 21 last year.
He must serve a non-parole period of 10 months.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge ordered the sentences run at the same time, stating Neill's youth was an important factor in sentencing.
He said he did not wish to interfere with the teenager's parole, which he urged him to use to his advantage if granted.
"Hopefully it means you don't have to wreck your 20s by spending most of that time in jail," the magistrate said.
Neill was released on Supreme Court bail in December last year with strict conditions including an overnight curfew and that he attend at the front door on police request.
But he repeatedly breached the bail curfew, the court heard.
Then on January 13, police attended a property in Hamilton's Jennings Road to recover a stolen Holden Commodore.
Neill was observed seated in the front passenger seat of a vehicle at the property.
He refused to open the door and handed his belongings to the female driver.
The court heard he eventually surrendered and a search uncovered a used syringe in his pocket and a black case containing three bags of methamphetamine totalling 1.5 grams.
A further search of the contents of Neill's phone uncovered multiple videos of him driving the stolen Holden Commodore and doing burnouts.
Neill also pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol from a Geelong Dan Murphy's, acting aggressively in the Warrnambool police station cells and using a stolen credit card to make 40 transactions, totalling $1800.
He was arrested at his Hamilton home on April 25.
The magistrate urged Neill to grow up and accept responsibility for his offending.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.