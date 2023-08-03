Emmanuel College 2022 dux Jace Nepean has been named among the top 34 Victorian students.
He received the Top All-Round VCE High Achiever Award at the Premier's VCE Awards ceremony in Melbourne.
The award is given to students who have achieved study scores of 46 or higher in at least five subjects.
The maximum study score is 50.
Mr Nepean was one of three Emmanuel College students who received a study award - his was for French.
Clara Hunold was recognised for her efforts in German, while Darcy O'Keefe received one for literature.
Mr Nepean said he was shocked because he saw himself as a science student.
"I didn't think it was possible for me to score high in language subjects like French and English, so I'm incredibly grateful to the teachers who helped (me) find a passion for these subjects last year," he said.
Mr Nepean also received a study award for physics in 2021.
He is studying a Bachelor of Philosophy (honours) - Science at Australian National University in Canberra.
Ms Hunold, who studied German via the Victorian School of Languages, said she was honoured to receive the award.
"It felt surreal to walk across that stage when your name was called and receive that very special paper," she said.
She said she was taking a gap year to travel and study for and sit the University Clinical Aptitude Test to pursue studies in medicine.
Mr O'Keefe has also taken a gap year, to work.
He has deferred his Bachelor of Criminology and Arts at Monash University in Melbourne to next year.
He said he was thrilled and humbled to receive the award.
"It truly is the zenith of a journey at Emmanuel where every student is welcomed to strive for excellence and foster authentic passions," Mr O'Keefe said.
School principal Peter Morgan said he was proud to celebrate the students' "remarkable" achievements.
"These young people are a true representation of regional school students with academic success comparable to top metropolitan schools across the state," Mr Morgan said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.