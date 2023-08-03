The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Emmanuel College Warrnambool students' Premier's VCE Awards

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 3 2023 - 10:47am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emmanuel College alumni Jace Nepean, Darcy O'Keefe, school principal Peter Morgan and Clara Hunold at the Premier's VCE Awards ceremony in Melbourne.
Emmanuel College alumni Jace Nepean, Darcy O'Keefe, school principal Peter Morgan and Clara Hunold at the Premier's VCE Awards ceremony in Melbourne.

Emmanuel College 2022 dux Jace Nepean has been named among the top 34 Victorian students.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.