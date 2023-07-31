The Standard
Portland burglar jailed for nine months

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated August 1 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 8:00am
Man convicted of more than 20 burglaries to serve more time in jail

A 34-year-old Portland man convicted of more than 20 burglaries will spend another two months in jail.

