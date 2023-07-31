Man convicted of more than 20 burglaries to serve more time in jail

A 34-year-old Portland man convicted of more than 20 burglaries will spend another two months in jail.
Brett Roche, 34, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on July 17 to burglary and bail-related offences.
On Monday, July 31, he was jailed for nine months.
Roche has already served 212 days in custody on remand.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the man had an "appalling" criminal history involving three counts of aggravated burglary and 22 counts of burglary.
"For someone your age...that is utterly unacceptable," he said.
The court previously heard Roche's DNA was found on an axe used to smash a window of a Mazda CX-9 wagon and $600 cash and personal items were stolen.
Electronics were also stolen from a Holden ute, including a camera and a wallet.
Then $500 cash was removed from a Ford wagon and personal items from a Holden wagon.
A police search at a Pile Court address located the camera, personal items and distinctive yellow track suit pants worn by the offender, which had been captured on security camera footage.
Roche was on bail for some of the offending when arrested.
He was also involved in other burglaries at Kingsley Court and Fawthrop Street, one while occupants were asleep.
Upon his release Roche will be placed on an 18-month community correction order.
Under that order he will do 90 hours of unpaid community work.
