Learn about the dingo as the Great Ocean Road Wildlife Park in Princetown welcomes six rare pups

By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 4 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 10:04am
Great Ocean Road Wildlife Park owner Joe Lasarow with two of the six Alpine dingo cubs. Pictures by Sean McKenna.
The dingo has long been a point of contention in the south-west. Reporter JESSICA GREENAN learns about the "misunderstood" animal from expert and Great Ocean Road Wildlife Park owner Joe Lasarow, with the help of six rare Alpine dingo cubs.

