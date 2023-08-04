The dingo has long been a point of contention in the south-west. Reporter JESSICA GREENAN learns about the "misunderstood" animal from expert and Great Ocean Road Wildlife Park owner Joe Lasarow, with the help of six rare Alpine dingo cubs.
Nestled in a wooded inlet along the Great Ocean Road, warring dingo cubs raise their hackles under the watchful eyes of parents Kora and Murungal.
None are aware how rare nor divisive their presence is in the south-west. The dingo is thought to be regionally extinct in this part of Victoria, with the last recorded sightings existing before the 1900s in the Hamilton, Penshurst, Port Campbell and Timboon areas.
Their presence is now limited to the confines of conservation areas including that of Joe Lasarow's 40-acre Princetown property, where the South Africa-born naturalist is aiming to change anti-dingo sentiment stretching back 200 years.
"They're so misunderstood," he says.
"I feel there's a serious lack of public awareness and my mission is to change that."
Helping him are half a dozen five-week-old Alpine dingo cubs, taking Mr Lasarow's pack to 12.
The nature-mad director transformed the former deer park into a wildlife haven about 12 years ago when he also took on the care of a 19-year-old dingo named Deech.
"From then on, I wanted to learn more about dingoes," he explains.
"But I found the research that had been done was really, really shallow and there were strategies being implemented on those findings.
"As a naturalist, I saw ecological disaster in those strategies. You can't just use an animal to fix a specific problem within a big, organic system.
"You're dealing with one big functioning organism that's all working together - if you pull anything out of the food chain, the whole system is going to have to re-adjust."
Mr Lasarow said the dingo was thought to have arrived in Australia 10,000 years ago, potentially accompanying Austronesian seafarers expanding through south-east Asia.
"They arrived in Australia at a time when the apex predator was the Tasmanian Tiger," he says.
"The dingo, a more effective and vigilant animal, took over the role of the Tasmanian Tiger when they got here. Once they established themselves in the system, they kept the entire ecology of the mainland in a pristine condition for the entire duration of their control up until the colonisation of Australia in 1788 and the birth of the farming industry."
The dingo remains culturally important to First Nations groups who believe people, place, flora and fauna are intertwined. In 2021, three groups of traditional owners helped Parks Victoria draft a 15-year plan to reintroduce the dingo to Gariwerd, also known as the Grampians.
Their aim was to restore locally extinct and culturally significant wildlife including the dingo in hopes the predator could restore the ecology and control pests.
Former Southern Grampians Shire mayor Bruach Colliton wrote to the then state Agriculture Minister Mary-Anne Thomas about the draft proposal after the council passed a motion opposing the reintroduction of dingoes to The Grampians.
The draft was rejected following public outcry.
"The moment farmers started to lose livestock, it gave birth to the anti-dingo sentiment that's still raging to this second," Mr Lasarow says.
"For the past 200 years we've been pulling the dingo out of the system without actually considering what the functional role of this animal is and the consequence of removing it.
"They're a top-order trophic regulator, meaning they're positioned at the highest point of the food chain and their role is to regulate over-abundant populations positioned at the higher end of the food-chain, like kangaroos, foxes, cats and dogs.
"They regulate bigger animals and keep them in sustainable levels in relation to the resources they're managing. It's a keystone function because they keep the system in a healthy cyclic motion by correcting any inconsistencies which occur anywhere in the food chain by adjusting the numbers at the top.
"Effectively they're in control of the ecology of the area they manage but also the stability of the ecology of the planet - that's how important these animals are.
"When you remove a top-order trophic regulator, that causes a downward trophic cascade and the system collapses. We've triggered that cascade and that's why we're facing over 50 million kangaroos in Australia today and massive infestation levels of foxes and cats, all of which are wreaking havoc to the system, and need to cull them.
"Australia is now suffering the largest extinction rate of bird, animals and plant species in the world in the last 60 years."
But Mr Lasarow has a possible solution.
"So how do you turn this around?," he asks.
"You learn from Yellowstone, which was the first national nature reserve established in Wyoming America in the late 1800s.
"By the 1920s, rangers got concerned wolves might attack park guests so in 1925 they made a decision to get rid of the wolf and by 1932 they killed the last one, inadvertently triggering a downward trophic cascade.
"By 1995, 60 years later, the system collapsed. All that was left was thousands of the biggest animals like bison and they grazed everything down to a barren wasteland and began to starve.
"The rangers got together and re-introduced the wolf, which immediately went to work. They removed the sick and weak, which is hormonal driven, and they also began to cut back on overpopulation. That put less pressure on the surrounding flora and generated smaller animal activity, ushering the system from a collapsed state back to a healthy condition in about 10-12 years which took 60 years to destroy.
"This blew the mind of ecologists but from that point on wolf conservation is now changing around the world."
But Mr Lasarow warned the benefit of re-introducing the dingo would only be effective if the pack structure was left un-fractured.
"Assuming the pack of dingoes is stable with alpha male and female, five or six bonded pairs underneath their control, that pack will establish its territory and that becomes their universe," he said.
"Within it, they regulate the animals beneath them. The alpha female will give birth to three to six cubs and destroy all other cubs in the pack.
"Those mothers become surrogate mothers to her cubs which are raised until six months old. Those cubs are then forced out of the territory, will find cubs ejected from their territory pair up and form their own territory.
"That's created this infrastructure and territorial network which spread across Australia, each pack managing its territory to perfection.
"If you fracture the pack - like the farming industry is doing - then the pack becomes ineffective until they're re-established and you lose ecological control.
"We have a 10-15 year window of opportunity in which to maximise the dingo as a solution because they're on the endangered species list. If they fall below a critical mass, to reintroduce the dingo to solve the problem will be a massive job which you possibly won't succeed with.
"If you mandate their protection and leave them alone, they will almost immediately re-establish themselves and gradually begin to turn the collapse around.
"Too few Australians understand the vital importance of the dingo and it's time to wake up to this reality." Mr Lasarow's 'dingo encounters' are open to the public.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
