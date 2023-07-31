Moyne Shire Council has sent a submission to the Planning Minister about environmental aspects of the Hexham Wind Farm that need to be scrutinised more closely.
The Hexham project is still in the planning stages, with the developer putting together the environmental and planning documents required for a final permit application.
The proposed wind farm has 109 turbines arranged across a 16,000 hectare expanse of mostly private farmland between the towns of Hexham, Caramut and Ellerslie in central Moyne Shire.
Each turbine will be 260 metres tall at the top of each blade and the facility would produce enough energy to power 515,000 homes.
The wind farm would also involve laying 135km of underground cabling and 40km of overhead powerlines to connect to the high voltage transmission lines running from Portland
As part of the planning process the minister decided the developer needed to prepare an environmental effects statement (EES) for the wind farm.
The statement is a close investigation of the potential environmental effects the wind farm would have on the area and any alternatives, mitigation or management measures that could address those effects
Council officers said the Planning Minister had listed a range of concerns including loss of native vegetation, animals colliding with the turbines, effects on local wetlands, Aboriginal cultural heritage values, visual amenity, and the cumulative effect of more wind turbines near several already existing wind farms.
The process requires the council to submit recommended scoping requirements for the investigation and for the public to also provide feedback on the scope.
The council's energy projects manager Michelle Grainger raised the cumulative effect of several wind farms in a small area as a particular area of scrutiny.
Another of her key recommendations was an audit of the wind farms in the shire that have already been built, to assess the actual effect those projects have had on the area.
"We've got seven operating wind farms (and) we've got enough experience of what impact they have on our landscape, what impact they have on birds and bats, what are the noise impacts, in order to contribute and get a better result from this EES by making sure we're using real time and factual data," Ms Grainger said.
"This will be our third EES that we've gone through in recent times, Dundonnell, Willatook and this one."
Ms Grainger said the past investigations had meaningful impacts on the shape of the final projects.
"We're actually seeing that if environmental impacts are picked up then turbines are removed from certain areas," she said.
"One example of the success the council has had is pushing for onsite quarries to reduce the impact on local roads."
Assessments of previous projects found the impact of construction on the local road network was "extremely underestimated", and onsite quarry sources were often illusory, meaning stone had to be trucked in anyway.
Ms Grainger said this underscored the need for rigorous preliminary assessments.
Cr Damian Gleeson said it was important the council learned as much from the real data it had on offer from existing projects to improve the wind farms coming down the planning pipeline.
"In this report Ms Grainger highlights that we have lived experience and (it) should be shared and... taken notice of," he said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.