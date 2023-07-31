The Standard
New Lyndoch Warrnambool resident relishes garden after May Noonan move

By Ben Silvester
Updated July 31 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 1:30pm
New Lyndoch Warrnambool resident Max Pearson gardened every day when he lived at May Noonan and has kept up the habit since having to move to Warrnambool when the Terang nursing home was closed in late June. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
One of Lyndoch Living Warrnambool's newest residents is nurturing a lifelong passion to ease the pain of having to leave his cherished home at Terang's May Noonan.

