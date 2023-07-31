One of Lyndoch Living Warrnambool's newest residents is nurturing a lifelong passion to ease the pain of having to leave his cherished home at Terang's May Noonan.
Max Pearson made the move from Terang to Warrnambool at the end of June along with a handful of other May Noonan residents, while others went to homes elsewhere in the region.
One of the 77-year-old's favourite hobbies in Terang was getting out into the gardens of May Noonan and helping out the gardener.
"I used to put the flowers into the fresh garden beds and make sure they were neat and tidy," Mr Pearson said.
But he said he wasn't afraid of the grunt work either.
"I used to help out with all sorts, cleaning out the drains, getting rid of all the leaves and that sort of thing," Mr Pearson said.
He said his manual labour wasn't limited to just the garden.
"I'd do the footpaths with the blower and help put the bins out and take them back in again," he said.
"Then I'd also do work for the girls, bringing the boxes in for them from deliveries."
Mr Pearson said he would be in the garden every day, although not quite rain, hail or shine.
"I have a coat, but if it was raining I wouldn't go out," he said.
He said he'd spent his whole life doing jobs out in the fresh air.
"I used to help people on the farms milking cows, carting hay, doing farm work. I don't like sitting inside all the time," he said.
Mr Pearson said getting out into the garden gave him the ideal blend of exercise and fresh air and had helped smooth the transition from his home of many years at May Noonan.
"The garden here may be a little bit bigger, but it's about the same," he said.
Mr Pearson said while several residents had come with him from May Noonan, he hadn't managed to coax them out into the garden, but that wouldn't stop him.
"I've got a new garden to start on next week, and some chooks to feed."
