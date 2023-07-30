IN its first three months, a Warrnambool charity has supported more than 66 young families facing financial hardship.
The charity Loved and Shared launched in March and in the past three months has distributed more than 180 packs of goods for babies and children.
People can now donate purchased goods for children and babies into the yellow bins at Warrnambool's Woolworths stores. Workplaces, schools and other organisations can also host purple bins which people can donate new and pre-loved baby and children's goods.
Volunteers then sort and beautifully pack the donated goods which are gifted to families experiencing hardship via support agencies, social welfare organisations and maternal and child health services with the aim to improve access to essential resources to help raise thriving children.
Loved and Shared executive officer Jaimee Millar said some purchased donations for the yellow bins could include toiletries, bottles and dummies.
"They're all the things that we need to re-home but they do need to be new," she said.
"A lot of the gifts that we're distributing are going out to families that are experiencing financial hardship, escaping family violence and people suffering mental health conditions.
"Our premise is to provide goods so that all families have the resources that they need.
"We've helped 66 families.
"Since we've started we've seen a 50 per cent increase in demand."
Ms Millar said the organisation had received great support from Woolworths Warrnambool stores and the yellow bins were funded by the Fletcher Jones family foundation.
She said the bins would help increase donations and build more awareness in the community.
"Having them stationed at the supermarkets is really good exposure for us as a new organisation," she said.
"We need continued community support to do our important work.
"It's really important that we get the donations in to fill the need that's out there.
"We've had 5300kgs come through in six months which is a huge volume of goods but we definitely need more."
The organisation has provided support for families living in Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Hamilton, Port Fairy, Portland, Panmure, Killarney, Penshurst, Koroit and Cobden with 31 per cent of families seeking support due to family violence and 15 per cent experiencing homelessness.
Of those donations 2169kg were of clothing and shoes and 1039kg were of toys.
For more information or to donate visit the Loved and Shared website.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.