Terang Mortlake defeat Warrnambool in under 18 girls elimination final

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
July 31 2023 - 6:30pm
Terang Mortlake's under 18 girls advanced to a preliminary final after accounting for Warrnambool 6.11 (47) to 1.1 (7) in an elimination final on Sunday.

