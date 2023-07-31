Terang Mortlake's under 18 girls advanced to a preliminary final after accounting for Warrnambool 6.11 (47) to 1.1 (7) in an elimination final on Sunday.
The Standard's EDDIE GUERRERO was at Friendly Societies' Park to capture the action.
