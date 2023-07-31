Native flora is being planted at The Flume in the hope of encouraging a "rare" native marsupial to migrate to the area.
Warrnambool Coastcare Landcare Network's 20th anniversary National Tree Day Reveg the Flume event was held on Sunday, July 30.
Volunteers sow about 3000 plants each year, totalling 60,000 across the past two decades.
The group's chair Bruce Campbell said this year 100 people planted 1700 grass seedlings at the site.
He said the remaining seedlings would be planted by a school group in the coming weeks.
Mr Campbell said the planting created a habitat for echidnas, black wallabies and other small animals, which included the white-footed dunnart, a mouse-sized carnivorous marsupial.
He said the dunnart was first recorded in the city five years ago.
"We haven't found any right here but we found them at Levy's (Point) and on the eastern outskirts of Warrnambool," Mr Campbell said.
"It's just kind of low, thick vegetation they like, so we're hoping over time we'll have some of these rare Australian native animals move into the foreshore reserve here."
Mr Campbell said before the event started alongside a surfing group 20 years ago, the foreshore was covered by sand and marram grass, an introduced species from the United Kingdom.
He said since European settlement in 1788 native animals and plants were lost due to land clearing, the draining of wetlands and the introduction of other animals.
"Foxes and cats have been devastating to our wildlife all over Australia including right here," Mr Campbell said.
"If we don't plant more native vegetation and we don't do something about foxes and cats, then we'll lose these unique animals that are found nowhere else in the world."
Mr Campbell said the Flume project was expected to finish next year with a 21st anniversary celebration before moving onto a yet-to-be-determined location.
Volunteers who took part in the day included the Barling and Inada-Lane families, who live within blocks of the site.
They decided to become involved for the first time this year as an activity to do with their children aged between one and four.
Erin Barling said she hoped to make it an annual tradition.
"We come here a lot. We know the area and we love the fact we can come back and point out where the girls have contributed," she said.
Eliza Inada-Lane said it was nice to be able to contribute to "something so important".
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
