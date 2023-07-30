Panmure will be sweating on an injury to a key player, as the side edges closer to a top three Warrnambool and District league finish.
The Bulldogs (fourth) outgunned an under-strength Kolora-Noorat (third) 45-28 on Saturday however the win was soured by a finger injury to mid-courter Lisa Pender.
Bulldogs coach Bec Mitchell confirmed Pender went straight to hospital to get her finger assessed.
"She hurt it last week against Russells Creek and just jarred it but I think she popped it out, dislocation, so we'll see how she goes, she's off to hospital now," Mitchell told The Standard.
"Hopefully she is not too bad, we've copped a few breaks and stuff within the season so it'd be handy to have her back but we'll just see how she goes."
Mitchell was rapt with the win, which sees the Bulldogs officially seal a finals berth.
The side trails the Power by just four points on the ladder with two games remaining.
"We really needed that win to try and get that third spot back," she said.
"We needed it pretty bad and the girls fought really, really hard for it."
Mitchell praised Bulldogs' goalie pair Milly Mahony and Laura Roberts who were named their side's best players.
She also lauded her team's defensive pressure, highlighting the work of Jess Rohan and Kirsty Purcell.
The Bulldogs mentor said the side wouldn't look too far ahead despite already being assured of playing finals.
"Old Collegians and Timboon will be a tough one to finish off so we really want to finish off hard and get the flow and the confidence within our team," she said.
"We'll definitely take the next two games as if we weren't in finals."
The Power certainly lost no admirers despite the loss, matching it with the Bulldogs for most of the game and only trailing by three goals at three-quarter-time.
Kolora-Noorat coach Laura Bourke said her side would take positives from the loss.
"We've definitely got a lot to work on," she said. "It was close, that's the thing. We were only down by three going into the last quarter and then they just took off.
"They're a very good side so I think that's helpful for us going into finals knowing that's where we need to be and it's helpful to know there's a few things that we need to work on."
Kolora-Noorat were without attacking trio Hannah O'Connor (broken finger) and Lily and Molly Bourke (both overseas) for the match but the Power coach is hopeful all three will be back for the final round against Allansford.
Elsewhere, Merrivale downed South Rovers 78-17, Dennington scraped by Allansford 54-50, Timboon Demons narrowly defeated Old Collegians 54-52 and Nirranda beat Russells Creek 83-27.
