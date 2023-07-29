The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Woman involved in car crash into tree on Must Street, Portland on July 29

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 30 2023 - 10:29am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A map of Portland in Victoria with a red marking at Must Street where a woman crashed her car into a tree.
A map of Portland in Victoria with a red marking at Must Street where a woman crashed her car into a tree.

A woman has had a lucky escape when the vehicle she was driving hit a tree in Portland on Saturday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.