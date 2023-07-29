A woman has had a lucky escape when the vehicle she was driving hit a tree in Portland on Saturday afternoon.
Portland police Senior Constable Glen Bowman said the incident happened at 1.30pm on July 29.
"She was travelling west along Must Street and collided with a tree in the front yard of a residential address," Senior Constable Bowman said.
He said Ambulance Victoria attended but the woman wasn't injured so she was not required to be taken to hospital.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
