Merrivale officially secured the minor premiership with a commanding win against South Rovers on Saturday however Tigers coach Josh Sobey says his side won't be getting too caught up in the achievement.
The undefeated Tigers dismantled the Lions 22.24 (156) to 3.4 (22), with key forward Dylan Weir (seven goals) and vice captain Sam Gleeson starring in the round 16 Warrnambool and District league contest.
The side now sits three wins clear of second-placed Nirranda with two rounds to play but remains firmly focused on its next game.
"I'll take that," Sobey said of clinching the minor premiership. "It's funny, a lot of people externally want to talk to you about it but internally it's just something we haven't.
"We'll do our review of this game but it's just about getting better on Tuesday and getting ready for Dennington next week. It's a smaller ground. There's just so much to work on and think about more-so than that at the moment."
