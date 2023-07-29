Nirranda is starting to hit its straps at the right time, with a pair of premiership stars making successful comebacks from injury in a commanding victory against Russells Creek on Saturday.
The reigning premiers, who sit second, downed the fifth-placed Creekers 16.16 (112) to 6.8 (44) thanks to a blistering final term where they outscored their opposition 55-0.
Mathew Lloyd (achilles) and Dylan Lees (Knee) both impressed after extended stints on the sidelines, with the versatile Lloyd kicking four goals and Lees three.
Danny Craven, who missed nine rounds earlier in the season due to an elbow injury, was the Blues' best.
"Danny played exceptional today I thought," Blues coach Nick Couch said.
"He works both ways. That's sort of what I like about him, he can attack but then also knows how to spread hard back to defend. He showed both sides and it was good to have Lloydy back, he had to earn his touches that's for sure today but kicked a couple late and got through unscathed."
Couch conceded the "scoreline probably doesn't reflect the game" as his side only led by 13-points at the final change.
"No true reflection, I thought Russells Creek played well, we just got the upper hand in the last quarter," he said. "We got our game going I think (in the last quarter). Our ball movement was a little bit cleaner, able to switch the footy and we started kicking a lot better into our forward line."
Couch is looking forward to the final two rounds of the home-and-away season.
"I think the sides starting to take shape," he said.
"Still plenty to improve on I think and we all know that. Once we get a bit of continuity in these boys coming back from injury I think these next few games will be a good dress rehearsal for finals."
