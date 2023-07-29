Allansford coach Tim Nowell is excited for what the final two rounds have in store after his side notched an important victory in its quest for finals on Saturday.
The Cats defeated Dennington 21.13 (139) to 6.6 (42) in the round 16 Warrnambool and District league clash, setting up a mouthwatering clash between them and Russells Creek on Saturday.
The Creekers sit one win ahead of the Cats in fifth but have a slightly inferior percentage. The Cats face Kolora-Noorat (third) in their final game while the Creekers play minor premiers Merrivale.
"(I'm) very, very happy," Nowell said. "We got through the game unscathed, no injuries. Just prepare, ready for next week.
"They know what they've got to do, I'm really looking forward (to next week).
"This year against sides when we know it's going to be a tough game the boys have responded and played really good football.
"What we saw today, what we know they can produce, the next couple of weeks are going to be pretty exciting."
Star Cats spearhead Robbie Hare was lethal in front of goals, kicking 12 majors to take his season tally to 78. He sits 10 goals clear on top of the league goal-kicking chart.
"(Hare kicked) 12 goals, three today," Nowell said.
"He had to earn it today. I reckon he probably shepherded through four or five goals, where he could have marked and kicked them as well but this year he's become a real team player."
The Cats mentor praised Ruben Swan (two goals) for a strong showing.
"Young Reuben Swan, that's probably the best game of football he's produced at senior level so I was really pleased," he said.
"Over the last few weeks we've seen that from these younger lads. I've said it before that they're starting to produce some pretty consistent and good football."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
