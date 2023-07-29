Timboon Demons coach Marcus Hickey was thrilled with his side's victory against Old Collegians on Saturday and hopes to sing the song again before the season's out.
The Demons defeated the Warriors 10.10 (70) to 5.6 (36) in the Warrnambool and District league clash to record their third victory of the season.
The ninth-placed outfit has games against South Rovers (eighth) and Panmure (fourth) remaining and would love to build some positive momentum going into the off-season.
"Rovers at home again this week, we'll be looking to try and win that one but coming off last year, if you'd said to me that we'd have three or four wins this year I would have been really happy," hickey said.
"We're looking to build momentum into next year."
Ash Hunt was the Demons' best in the win while teammate Ben Harding snagged four majors.
"Ash Hunt off half-back was really good but I said after the game, our young guys have stepped up through the midfield which has allowed him to be permanent half-back.
The Lions undid the Demons by just one point when they met in round eight, with Hickey saying his side would "put it's best foot forward".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.