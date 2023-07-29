The Standard
Timboon Demons defeat Old Collegians to record third win

Matt Hughes
Updated July 29 2023 - 9:39pm, first published 9:30pm
Lachlan Rosolin, pictured earlier in the year, kicked a goal for Timboon Demons against Old Collegians. Picture by Anthony Brady
Timboon Demons coach Marcus Hickey was thrilled with his side's victory against Old Collegians on Saturday and hopes to sing the song again before the season's out.

