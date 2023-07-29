Warrnambool and District league round 16: live coverage

WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage of the Hampden league's round 13 action.
Panmure hosts Kolora-Noorat in a battle between third and fourth, with the the third-placed Power welcoming back several key players for the clash.
Nirranda goes head-to-head with Russells Creek in a top-five showdown, Allansford plays Dennington, Merrivale faces South Rovers while Timboon Demons tackle Old Collegians.
You can follow our live blog here:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
